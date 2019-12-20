Salon scandal: Hairdresser accused of drug trafficking

Bridgette Louise Taylor is accused of drug trafficking, with police investigating a suspicious $125,000 in her Base Hair Studio business account.

A HAIRDRESSER is accused of aiding her fiance's alleged drug trafficking by running a suspicious $125,000 through her business, Base Hair Studio.

Bridgette Louise Taylor is on bail charged with a number or drug-related offences, including trafficking and receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking.

Ms Taylor fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to request Magistrate Graham Hillan remove a bail condition which forbid her from contact with her partner and co-accused, Samuel Jones, who planned to apply for Supreme Court bail on Friday.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Ygoa-McKeown said the couple had a 12-year-old child together and Ms Taylor sought the amendment so the family could speak.

Prosecutor Phillip Stephens objected and said Ms Taylor could give a phone to her child to facilitate calls.

Mr Ygoa-McKeown said the account containing the $125,000 was technically in Mr Jones' name, but it was a business account for Ms Taylor's salon from which wages and bills were paid.

Sergeant Stephens said recorded phone conversations between Ms Taylor and Mr Jones were not related to running the business, and included references to their other co-accused, code words and in one case words to the effect of "if he doesn't pay, grab the car".

"There's no calls saying how's the business going, love," Sgt Stephens said.

Mr Hillan refused Ms Taylor's request and said there was evidence in the prosecution's case that created suspicion the pair were involved in drug trafficking.

"The $125,000 is not fully investigated and the defendant will defend these matters to show the $125,000 was to do with the business, not with trafficking," Mr Hillan said.

Ms Taylor is also charged with failing to take reasonable care with a syringe, possessing restricted drugs and a utensil used for drugs.

All matters were adjourned for committal mention on January 21 next year.