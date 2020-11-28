Sam Newman secretly ties the knot

Controversial former football player turned media personality Sam Newman has tied the knot for the fourth time in an intimate ceremony.

Newman and his partner of 20 years, Amanda Brown, were married inside their luxury apartment in Docklands with only close family and friends in attendance. The ceremony was officiated by Perfect Match host Greg Evans, according to the Herald Sun.

For Newman, 74, it marks his fourth time down the aisle. The ceremony took place just days after Brown celebrated her 50th birthday.

Brown has remained out of the public spotlight with Newman often drawing fierce backlash for comments he makes either via social media or on his podcast You Cannot Be Serious.

The couple were first pictured in the public eye back in 2001, celebrating New Year's Eve.

Sam and Amanda (left) with Paige Merrifield with Stephen Quartermain at Crown Casino.

Newman will be hoping his fourth marriage doesn't go a similar way to his relationship with former partner Leonie Jones. The pair had son Max, but their relationship fell apart when Jones ran Newman over which resulted in a broken leg and smashed ankle.

"I got run over. I got backed over by a light Korean-model car," he remembered recently on his podcast You Cannot Be Serious.

Newman is never far from the spotlight with his comments, coming under heavy scrutiny earlier this month when he posted a savage tweet in which he called the US President-elect Joe Biden "mentally retarded".

Newman and Brown at the F1.

The 300-game Geelong great exploded over allegations he was caught breaking Melbourne's tough COVID-19 restrictions after being snapped having lunch with friends.

Pictures emerged of Newman having lunch with three other men in a park in Brighton on Tuesday, more than 12km from his home in Docklands.

Under the COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, Melbourne residents couldn't travel more than 5km from their homes for shopping or exercise.

Pictures of the group having lunch were published in Daily Mail Australia, with the publication claiming Newman was "breaking lockdown laws".

But the outspoken AFL commentator hit back against these claims, threatening legal action against the publication.

"Vexatious harassment is a crime. As I assured the knob-jockey, I have not broken ANY laws. Continue, and I will take FURTHER legal action," he wrote in a furious Twitter post.

