Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

Sam’s joy as Australia named World Cup host

by Tom Smithies
26th Jun 2020 2:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

The World Cup is coming to Australia.

After three years of lobbying across the globe, Australia and New Zealand have been chosen as joint hosts of the Women's World Cup in 2023.

"We did it! We are hosting the 2023 FIFAWWC!" Australia's Matildas wrote via Twitter.

And Matildas captain Sam Kerr couldn't contain her glee.

"We did it. We freaking did it," Kerr posted to Twitter.

The outcome was announced in the early hours of Friday morning by FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, after FIFA's ruling council voted to choose the Australasian bid over Colombia, its only rival.

 

The Sydney Opera House lit up – with an image of a flying Sam Kerr – in support of Australia’s World Cup bid. Picture: Getty Images
The Sydney Opera House lit up – with an image of a flying Sam Kerr – in support of Australia’s World Cup bid. Picture: Getty Images

 

In the end the joint bid triumphed by 22 votes to 13, with only the European and South American nations backing Australia's rival after council members watched video pitches from the two bidders.

It means the countdown can begin immediately to the hosting of a sporting event watched by more than a billion people, and which promises to turbocharge interest in women's football across the two countries.

 

"The opportunity to play in a home FIFA Women's World Cup is something every footballer dreams of and I am looking forward to seeing those dreams come true," Australian superstar Kerr said.

"Playing for the Matildas in Australia will be the highlight of my career and an opportunity to inspire girls, both in Australia and New Zealand, and all over the world to play football.

 

 

Aussie superstar Sam Kerr will get to compete on her home deck. Picture: Getty Images
Aussie superstar Sam Kerr will get to compete on her home deck. Picture: Getty Images

 

"We have seen great progress in the women's game and Australia-New Zealand will take the game to a whole new level."

Late fears that FIFA would opt for Colombia - after reports on Thursday that European delegates on FIFA's Council had decided to back the South American nation - failed to materialise, prompting the pouring of champagne at the headquarters of Football Federation Australia.

 

 

The good news comes nearly a decade after Australia was humiliated in its pursuit of hosting the 2022 Men's World Cup, garnering then just a solitary vote.

Just hours before, the Sydney Opera House had been lit up with footage of the Matildas in a late affirmation of the government support in both Australia and New Zealand for the bid.

 

Matildas player Stephanie Catley spoke to the media just prior to the announcement. Picture: AAP
Matildas player Stephanie Catley spoke to the media just prior to the announcement. Picture: AAP

 

The joint Auz/NZ bid had been rated as clearly superior by FIFA's own technical experts in their evaluations of the rivals, scoring 4.5/5 compared with 2.8/5 for Colombia.

The World Cup will feature 32 teams for the first time, playing in three "hubs" in Australia and New Zealand, and ticket sales of 1.5m have been predicted.

 

Let’s hope we see more of this in 2023! Picture: Getty Images
Let’s hope we see more of this in 2023! Picture: Getty Images

 

 

Originally published as Sam's joy as Australia named World Cup host

More Stories

Show More
australia matildas sam kerr soccer sport women's world cup 2023

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leo reflects on how coverage from Times impacted region

        premium_icon Leo reflects on how coverage from Times impacted region

        Local Faces Murgon businessman reveals personal connection that dates back more than 50 years.

        Paper is about the community says ex-Burnett journo

        premium_icon Paper is about the community says ex-Burnett journo

        Life ‘This isn’t about me, this is about the community’s stories.’

        Students at risk of staff working conditions being cut

        premium_icon Students at risk of staff working conditions being cut

        News Union representing employees fear for planned cuts by Lutheran Education Queensland...

        Long time readers look back

        premium_icon Long time readers look back

        News We interviewed some of the South Burnett Time’s most loyal readers about...