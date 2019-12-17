SANTA SNAPS: When and where you can meet Saint Nick

SANTA PHOTOS: Santa Claus will be visiting Kingaroy to hear some last-minute Christmas wishes.

IT IS that time of year when children are desperate to catch a glimpse of the jolly man in red ahead December 25.

Lucky for South Burnett children, Santa Claus plans to come to town to hear the region's last-minute Christmas wishes.

So you'd better watch out for your chance to get a photo with the legendary man before he leaves for his international toy delivery adventure on Christmas Eve.

One of Santa's favourite places to visit is Kingaroy Shoppingworld.

He will be outside Best&Less from 10am to 2pm daily, except Sundays, in the lead-up to Christmas Day.

Your family will have the chance to get your Santa photos taken at the shopping centre right up until Tuesday, December 24.

Santa also plans to drop into Harvey Norman Kingaroy.

Families can get their Santa photos on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 2pm.

This Christmas, families will get one 6x4 print of a Santa photo for free at Harvey Norman, and will have the opportunity to purchase more Santa photos if they wish.

