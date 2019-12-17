Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SANTA PHOTOS: Santa Claus will be visiting Kingaroy to hear some last-minute Christmas wishes.
SANTA PHOTOS: Santa Claus will be visiting Kingaroy to hear some last-minute Christmas wishes.
Family Fun

SANTA SNAPS: When and where you can meet Saint Nick

Jessica Mcgrath
17th Dec 2019 2:00 PM

IT IS that time of year when children are desperate to catch a glimpse of the jolly man in red ahead December 25.

Lucky for South Burnett children, Santa Claus plans to come to town to hear the region's last-minute Christmas wishes.

So you'd better watch out for your chance to get a photo with the legendary man before he leaves for his international toy delivery adventure on Christmas Eve.

One of Santa's favourite places to visit is Kingaroy Shoppingworld.

He will be outside Best&Less from 10am to 2pm daily, except Sundays, in the lead-up to Christmas Day.

Your family will have the chance to get your Santa photos taken at the shopping centre right up until Tuesday, December 24.

Santa also plans to drop into Harvey Norman Kingaroy.

Families can get their Santa photos on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 2pm.

This Christmas, families will get one 6x4 print of a Santa photo for free at Harvey Norman, and will have the opportunity to purchase more Santa photos if they wish.

Read more about family Christmas fun around the South Burnett here.

kingaroy harvey norman kingaroy shoppingworld santa claus santa photos south burnett christmas 2019 whatson whatson south burnett
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News When thousands of polocrosse competitors flocked to Warwick for the world cup, Linda Tillman knew this event would make big changes to the small city.

        Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        Crime The crazy speed a man was busted at along the Burnett Highway.

        Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        premium_icon Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        News The Red Report reveals how far foundation has come and what it hopes to achieve...

        Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        premium_icon Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        Education He finished Year 12 with the highest OP score in his cohort.