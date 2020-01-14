SAVE THE DATE: healthy pregnancies and bright futures

Healthy Pregnancies and Bright Futures aims to raise community awareness about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder and create supportive communities for pregnant women.

SAVE the date for the upcoming Healthy Pregnancies and Bright Futures project, set to run in early February.

South Burnett Regional Council is running the project in partnership with the Local Drug Action Team.

The program will be running from Monday, February 3 through to Friday, February 7.

Launch events will be held at Kingaroy and Nanango Libraries with guest speakers, free morning teas, and art activities.

The events will be held on the following dates and times:

Kingaroy Library February 3 at 10am

Nanango Library February 4 at 10am

As part of launch week, Council is encouraging everyone to get involved by wearing red and decorating your workplace red for the week, or even a day.