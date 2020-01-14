Menu
Healthy Pregnancies and Bright Futures aims to raise community awareness about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder and create supportive communities for pregnant women.
SAVE THE DATE: healthy pregnancies and bright futures

Madeline Grace
14th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
SAVE the date for the upcoming Healthy Pregnancies and Bright Futures project, set to run in early February.

South Burnett Regional Council is running the project in partnership with the Local Drug Action Team.

The program will be running from Monday, February 3 through to Friday, February 7.

Healthy Pregnancies and Bright Futures aims to raise community awareness about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder and create supportive communities for pregnant women.

Launch events will be held at Kingaroy and Nanango Libraries with guest speakers, free morning teas, and art activities.

The events will be held on the following dates and times:

  • Kingaroy Library February 3 at 10am
  • Nanango Library February 4 at 10am

As part of launch week, Council is encouraging everyone to get involved by wearing red and decorating your workplace red for the week, or even a day.

