‘SAVED A LIFE’: Why family made move to Murgon

SHIFT PAYS OFF: Kitty, Josiah, Chakotay, Jesse, Annunaki and Stephen Robertson live in a bubble to keep their two youngest healthy. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

SHIFT PAYS OFF: Kitty, Josiah, Chakotay, Jesse, Annunaki and Stephen Robertson live in a bubble to keep their two youngest healthy. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

“IT SAVED Chakotay’s life, it’s the best decision we ever made.”

Kitty Robertson and her family made the move to Murgon in 2014, to give their youngest at the time, Chakotay, the best chance at life.

“We have no regrets moving here,” she said.

The now 10-year-old child, has a lung disease, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia (PCD), which means any common cold could become deadly.

It is a rare genetic condition where the body produces too much mucus and requires an intensive physio routine -up to five 45-minute sessions a day.

“They’re impacted by what they breathe,” Kitty said.

The family made the decision to move to the country as the air-quality was better, without as much “gunk”.

“Specialists are amazed by the difference by being out here,” Kitty said.

“We have to minimise contact, that’s when you get sick.

“We always try to keep them well and healthy and not pick up any bugs.”

Chakotay Robertson wears the vest they use for their physio treatment to manage the rare lung disease. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

As a result, Kitty, her husband Stephen and their four children, Jesse (14), Josiah (11), Chakotay (10) and Annunaki (3) live in their own little bubble.

Three years after moving to Murgon, Annunaki was born.

He was diagnosed with PCD when he was a couple of weeks old.

Kitty and Stephen were confident and had peace of mind after they’d seen the improvement in Chakotay’s health.

“I thought, ‘we’ve got this, we know what to do’,” Kitty said.

“But I was nervous about doing physio on a premi baby.”

Due to the comparison of symptoms between the siblings, Annunaki was diagnosed much earlier than other children.

He is now the ‘poster boy’ for booklets for infant PCD management as specialists worked with the Robertsons to determine the best physio routines.

Murgon was close enough to Brisbane so they could still get to a bigger hospital in emergencies, but reduced chances of infections due to a smaller population.

“We wouldn’t still have Chakotay today, if we didn’t move to Murgon,” Kitty said.

“They’ve made milestones that wouldn’t have otherwise been reached.”

LIFE SAVER: Kitty, Josiah, Chakotay, Jesse, Annunaki and Stephen Robertson say their move to Murgon saved their two youngest’s lives. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

It took the family years to venture out into the Murgon community, but still miss events like the Murgon Christmas Fair to reduce the risk of any family members getting sick.

The children are all home-schooled and started with Judo, which helped with physio. Eventually Josiah and Kitty also joined the Murgon Neighbourhood Watch group.

Josiah said he enjoyed helping with the Turn the Screws event and meeting with the group.

“It’s fun and we’re helping the community out,” he said.

Kitty and Josiah were nominated for the Murgon local Achiever Australia Day award this year.

“It was such an honour, amazing to be acknowledged,” Kitty said.

“It’s really important we teach our kids about giving back, the community will be a better place.”

Kitty said since Stephen and all four children are all on the ASD spectrum, the awards ceremony was a great experience for Josiah.

“It takes a lot of courage to be up in front of people, I’m so proud of Josiah to do that,” she said.