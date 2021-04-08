Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.
Two detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.
News

Cops rescue mum and child from blaze

by Grace Mason
8th Apr 2021 12:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO Innisfail detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.

The officers were out patrolling on Saturday when they spotted smoke billowing from the Phyllis St residence about 3.30pm.

Innisfail police Acting Sen-Sgt Murray Jensen said they saw the shed was engulfed in flames so forced their way inside the home to find the mother and child asleep.

 

The shed was engulfed in flames when police arrived.
The shed was engulfed in flames when police arrived.


"They made them aware there was a fire and encouraged them to get out," he said.

"It's great they were in the right place at the right time and acted in a decisive manner, essentially saving lives.

The fire is being treated as non-suspicious.

The shed was significantly damaged, while the house also suffered some minor damage.

Originally published as 'Saved lives': Cops rescue mum, child from blaze

fire police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Driver charged after nearly doubling legal limit

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Driver charged after nearly doubling legal limit

        Crime From nearly doubling the legal limit to driving while suspended, find out the traffic crimes dealt with by Kingaroy police over the Easter long weekend.

        • 8th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
        Man called cops on himself after breaking woman’s nose

        Premium Content Man called cops on himself after breaking woman’s nose

        Crime ‘The dog is over there’: A South Burnett man faced court after breaking his...

        WHO'S UP: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content WHO'S UP: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court

        Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Premium Content Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Education Spike in serious misconduct claims against teachers during pandemic