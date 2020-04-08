SB Little Athletics opt for virtual presentation

LITTLE ATHLETICS: South Burnett Little Athletes were regonised for their outstanding efforts via an online Facebook presentation. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

AFTER a disappointing end to the 2019/20 season of little athletics with the state titles being cancelled due to coronavirus, the club have rewarded the efforts of its members with an online Facebook presentation.

90 athletes competed for 840 personal bests with 22 new club records.

Athlete with the most Personal Best Performances and our Most Improved Athlete for 2020: Logan Anderson

Coaches Awards

U15+ Coaches Award: Maddison Richards

U14 Coaches Award: Lucas Morris

U13 Coaches Award: Benji Whalan

U12 Coaches Award: Claire Baldwin

U11 Coaches Award: Ryan Mollenhauer

U10 Coaches Award: Jake Taylor

U9 Coaches Award: Ella McAleese

U8 Coaches Award: Myka Stark

U7 Coaches Award: Mitchell Groth

U6 Participation Trophy: Ava Collier, Vala Stark, Leylahni Krebs, Eloise Mungall, Fraser

Tiny Tots: Adeline Collier, Frankie Brown, Hugo Stark, Mitchell Bargenquast, Finley Burns, Francois Lalonde

Athlete of the season

U15+: Abbey Kapernick 69 points

runner up: Jonah Farmilo 55 points

U14: Bridget Searle 76 points

runner up: Josh Freeman 62 points

U13: Walter Sawtell 84 points

runner up: Belle Freeman 78 points

U12: Jamie Searle 81 points

runner up: Harvey Sawtell 79 points

U11: Alex Farmilo 73 points

runner up: Jenali Bolden 72 points

U10: Logan Anderson 80 points

runner up: Allison Baldwin 74 points

U9: Lachlan D'Arcy 68 points

runner up: Emily Bolden 67 points

U8: Eliya Farmilo 73 points

runner up: Diesel Greenslade 66 points

U7: Elizabeth Baldwin 75 points

runner up: Teeca Smith 72 points

New Club Records

Abbey Kapernick (U16 Girls)

90m Hurdles

Javelin

High Jump

Long Jump

Triple Jump

1500m Walk

Josh Freeman (U14 Boys)

Shot Put

Connor Richards (U13 Boys)

Discus

Zane Taylor (U12 Boys)

80m Hurdles

Georgia Kapernick (U12 Girls)

80m Hurdles

Jenali Bolden (U11 Girls)

100m

200m

Discus

Shot Put

80m Hurdles

Ryan Mollenhauer (U11 Boys)

Triple Jump

80m Hurdles

Landon Richards (U7 Boys)

Discus

300m

Teeca Smith (U7 Girls)

300m

Jackson D'Arcy (6 Boys)

300m

Eloise Mungall (U6 Girls)

300m

100 per cent attendance

Elizabeth Baldwin

Allison Baldwin

Logan Anderson

Evan Freeman

Belle Freeman