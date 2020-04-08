SB Little Athletics opt for virtual presentation
AFTER a disappointing end to the 2019/20 season of little athletics with the state titles being cancelled due to coronavirus, the club have rewarded the efforts of its members with an online Facebook presentation.
90 athletes competed for 840 personal bests with 22 new club records.
Athlete with the most Personal Best Performances and our Most Improved Athlete for 2020: Logan Anderson
Coaches Awards
U15+ Coaches Award: Maddison Richards
U14 Coaches Award: Lucas Morris
U13 Coaches Award: Benji Whalan
U12 Coaches Award: Claire Baldwin
U11 Coaches Award: Ryan Mollenhauer
U10 Coaches Award: Jake Taylor
U9 Coaches Award: Ella McAleese
U8 Coaches Award: Myka Stark
U7 Coaches Award: Mitchell Groth
U6 Participation Trophy: Ava Collier, Vala Stark, Leylahni Krebs, Eloise Mungall, Fraser
Tiny Tots: Adeline Collier, Frankie Brown, Hugo Stark, Mitchell Bargenquast, Finley Burns, Francois Lalonde
Athlete of the season
U15+: Abbey Kapernick 69 points
runner up: Jonah Farmilo 55 points
U14: Bridget Searle 76 points
runner up: Josh Freeman 62 points
U13: Walter Sawtell 84 points
runner up: Belle Freeman 78 points
U12: Jamie Searle 81 points
runner up: Harvey Sawtell 79 points
U11: Alex Farmilo 73 points
runner up: Jenali Bolden 72 points
U10: Logan Anderson 80 points
runner up: Allison Baldwin 74 points
U9: Lachlan D'Arcy 68 points
runner up: Emily Bolden 67 points
U8: Eliya Farmilo 73 points
runner up: Diesel Greenslade 66 points
U7: Elizabeth Baldwin 75 points
runner up: Teeca Smith 72 points
New Club Records
Abbey Kapernick (U16 Girls)
90m Hurdles
Javelin
High Jump
Long Jump
Triple Jump
1500m Walk
Josh Freeman (U14 Boys)
Shot Put
Connor Richards (U13 Boys)
Discus
Zane Taylor (U12 Boys)
80m Hurdles
Georgia Kapernick (U12 Girls)
80m Hurdles
Jenali Bolden (U11 Girls)
100m
200m
Discus
Shot Put
80m Hurdles
Ryan Mollenhauer (U11 Boys)
Triple Jump
80m Hurdles
Landon Richards (U7 Boys)
Discus
300m
Teeca Smith (U7 Girls)
300m
Jackson D'Arcy (6 Boys)
300m
Eloise Mungall (U6 Girls)
300m
100 per cent attendance
Elizabeth Baldwin
Allison Baldwin
Logan Anderson
Evan Freeman
Belle Freeman