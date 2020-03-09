Menu
CHAMPIONS: The South Burnett U12's cricket team are the new Wide Bay champions. (Picture: Lorna Williams)
Cricket

SB U12’s hit Wide Bay Championship for six

Tristan Evert
9th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
THE future of South Burnett cricket is looking promising with the South Burnett U12s crowned the Wide Bay Champions in Gympie on Sunday.

The youngsters bowled well, fielded even better and finished it off with some calculated batting.

Two T20 matches were scheduled with South Burnett posting a solid win over Fraser Coast before the second match against Gympie was washed out.

With a strong win over Bundaberg two weeks ago, South Burnett were crowned the 2019/2020 Wide Bay Champions.

In their first match, Fraser Coast finished their innings 8 for 68 off the 20 overs.

Lachlan Cullen was a standout in the batting hitting 28 runs for the innings.

Braidyn Scott added another 15 to the total with Oscar Dioth making 11.

The South Burnett fielders were on fire with Lachlan Cullen, Tom Town, Joshua Williams, Oscar Dioth and Zach Harris all taking catches.

The bowlers bowled brilliant line and length all day with Tom Town taking 3 for 14 off 4.

Oscar Dioth took 2 for 15 off 4 with Zach Harris, Joshua Williams, and Lachlan Cullen all taking a wicket each.

South Burnett finished the innings on 4 for 101, taking the win by five wickets.

South Burnett

