SCALY SURPRISE: Man fined after police find more than drugs

Jake Dillon Wales told police he had found the snake days earlier after it was hit by a car.

A MAN has been fined after police found more than just drugs in his car.

Jack Dillon Wales, 28, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to eight offences which included one charge of keeping or using taken protected animal.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Wales was pulled over on May 12 by police and his car was searched.

During the search they found 12g of marijuana and a glass pipe.

Behind the front seat police also found a bag which had a carpet python in it.

Sgt Klaassen said Wales told police he had found the python a few days earlier after it had been hit by a car but hadn't taken it to a vet or wildlife carer.

Wales did not hold a reptile licence.

Police also found Wales in possession of drugs and other utensils on May 5, July 13 and again on September 10.

Sgt Klaassen said Wales was also subject to a good behaviour bond at the time.

Wales' lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client had previously been homeless but was now living with his father.

Mr Dwyer said Wales also suffered from anxiety and depression and had been self medicating with drugs.

He said Wales was getting help and also had plans to work on a cattle station near Charters Towers.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Wales' plea of guilty and that the drugs found were for personal use.

Wales was fined $1000 and was also ordered to pay the $300 from his good behaviour bond.

A conviction was not recorded.