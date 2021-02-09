"Let's all go to bed and pray we don't wake up."

Those were the words of the one and only Moira Rose - played with over-the-top style by Catherine O'Hara - after she and her disgraced and displaced family wound up in a dingy motel in the TV sitcom Schitt's Creek.

But before the Roses gave up their life of luxury, they lived in a glorious Ontario megamansion.

Now the actual mansion used in the series is up for sale for a whopping $15 million, and it's magnificent.

Schitt’s Creek mansion up for sale. Picture: Realtor.com

Known as the La Belle Maison, the 12-bedroom, 16-bathroom property spans a massive 2200sq m. It hit the market on January 27, although it's been on and off the market for the past few years.

The home was built in 2012 in Toronto's upscale St Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood. The property combines old artisanship with 21st-century state-of-the-art luxury amenities.

The three-storey home features marble stairs, stunning balustrade balconies and carved limestone as well as frescoes inspired by the Vatican's Sistine Chapel.

Schitt’s Creek mansion up for sale. Picture: Realtor.com



There are a number of rooms suited for grand-scale entertaining, including a large, formal dining room, a double reception room and a big gourmet kitchen opening to a private patio. The lower level adds a modern flair suited for banquet gatherings or private weddings.

Other amenities in the opulent estate include a home theatre with seating for eight people, a wine cellar, a billiard room, a fitness gym and both indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

And if that weren't enough, it also boasts a sauna, a game room with a golf simulation system, and an alarm system.

Schitt’s Creek mansion up for sale. Picture: Realtor.com

Schitt's Creek aired from January 2015 to April 2020 and received critical acclaim for its writing, humour and acting. The series' final season swept all seven major comedy awards of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The series set a new record for most Emmy wins by a comedy series in a single season, beating a record set by Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2018.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Schitt's Creek mansion up for sale