Scholarship helps Burnett women pursue education dreams

Former Kingaroy student Meghann Plant was awarded the 2019 Ellen Mary Kent Hughes Memorial Scholarship by Stephanie Denman from South Burnett Women, at the International Women's Day luncheon in Kingaroy.

Former Kingaroy student Meghann Plant was awarded the 2019 Ellen Mary Kent Hughes Memorial Scholarship by Stephanie Denman from South Burnett Women, at the International Women's Day luncheon in Kingaroy.

SOUTH Burnett Women is now taking applications for the 2020 Dr Ellen Mary Kent Hughes Memorial Scholarship.

In partnership with Red Earth Community Foundation, South Burnett Women is pleased to offer a fourth round of funding with a maximum value of $5000 to be distributed this year.

The scholarship was founded to support a South Burnett woman with her tertiary education by way of a bursary.

Last year’s recipient was former Kingaroy State School student Meghann Plant.

Ms Plant was two weeks into her pre-med degree at The University of Queensland in Brisbane in March 2019 when she was awarded the scholarship.

The Dr Ellen Mary Kent Hughes Memorial Scholarship was established in 2016 by South Burnett Women in honour of the achievements of Dr Ellen Kent Mary Hughes who became Queensland’s first female councillor when she was elected to the Kingaroy council in 1923.

In 1918, as a newly widowed mother, Dr Kent Hughes was appointed resident medical officer at the Hospital for Sick Children in Brisbane on a salary of £50 a year.

Shortly after she accepted a locum tenancy at Mitchell at a time when the state was gripped by drought and the pneumonic influenza epidemic.

In 1920, at All Saints Anglican Church, Dr Kent Hughes married Francis Garde Wesley Wilson (d. 1970) and relocated to the South Burnett where she became Queensland’s first female councillor in 1923.

Dr Kent Hughes never found that being a woman had the slightest adverse effect on her career.

Honorary paediatrician at the Armidale and New England Hospital, government medical officer and a justice of the peace, she was “tireless in her ministrations”, “firm in her admonitions” and resolute in answering calls.

Dr Kent Hughes published two articles in the Medical Journal of Australia.

To apply for scholarship, applicants must be:

An Australian citizen or have permanent resident status;

A usual resident of the South Burnett as defined by the local government boundaries;

Female;

Enrolled at a tertiary education institution by January 31, 2020;

Able to demonstrate academic or employment credentials;

Able to demonstrate previous recent community contribution;

Able to demonstrate financial merits, i.e. why you need the scholarship.

In order to be eligible, applicants must also be available for an interview, and attendance at the award ceremony.

Applications opened on Monday and close on February 28.

Interviews will be held on March 5 before the scholarship is announced on March 8.

How to apply

Candidates should complete the scholarship application form, a cover letter addressing the selection criteria, and collate all relevant supporting documentation.

Collate and scan all documents in order as one pdf file saved as your first initial and surname.

Email your file to southburnettwomen@gmail.com.