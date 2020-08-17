Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

School Footy Show episode 3: NRL guest star talks Payne Cup

17th Aug 2020 7:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Cowboys star Michael Morgan is a guest on episode 3 of the School Footy Show, our tribute to premier schoolboy rugby league in Queensland.

We've got all the highlights of a thrilling round three of Langer Trophy and Aaron Payne Cup action.

Tune in each Monday from 7pm to catch all the highlights from our experts Nic Darveniza and Drury Forbes.

Tonight, joining the program is special guest Michael Morgan of the North Queensland Cowboys, talking about what it means to have the player of the year title in the Payne Cup named after him.

Michael Morgan of the Cowboys scores a try during the round 14 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Morgan was a guest on The Footy Show episode 3. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
Michael Morgan of the Cowboys scores a try during the round 14 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Morgan was a guest on The Footy Show episode 3. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

And what is Federal Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers and QLD Senator Andrew Chisholm doing on The School Footy Show?

Find out in episode 3.

More Stories

editors picks langer cup livestream payne cup school footy show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SOLD OUT: Burnett race day ‘blown away’ by ticket sales

        Premium Content SOLD OUT: Burnett race day ‘blown away’ by ticket sales

        Horses IF YOU’RE planning on heading out to the first North Burnett races since coronavirus, this is the only way you can snag a ticket.

        CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week

        Crime From drink driving to drug possession, this is what Blackbutt police dealt with...

        WEEKEND WRAP: Second half slump loses Saints the match

        Premium Content WEEKEND WRAP: Second half slump loses Saints the match

        AFL Despite a half time lead, both the men and women’s teams lost matches on the...

        Man's alleged attempt to clean up street fight with mop

        Premium Content Man's alleged attempt to clean up street fight with mop

        Crime It will be alleged up to eight men were involved in the scuffle, with one man...