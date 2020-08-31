Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

School Footy Show: Qld’s best young league players named

by Nic Darveniza
31st Aug 2020 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland's top schoolboy rugby league stars will be crowned during Monday night's School Footy Show.

The results of the inaugural best and fairest Michael Morgan Medal for the Aaron Payne Cup and the Justin Hodges Medal for the Allan Langer Cup will be revealed from 7pm.

Joining the program on Monday night will be Ignatius Park head coach Steven Lansley, whose side produced the biggest upset of the school rugby league season when they shocked local rivals Kirwan State High 24-8 in the North Queensland competition.

Aaron Payne Cup; Kirwan State High School and Mackay State High. Kirwan's Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Aaron Payne Cup; Kirwan State High School and Mackay State High. Kirwan's Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Lansley revealed the secret to his side's success over the reigning State champions and how other schools can follow in Iggy Park's trailblazing footsteps.

Viewers can catch all the highlights from the final week of the Aaron Payne and Langer Cup competitions, plus the scoring plays from Keebra Park's Titans Cup win over Marsden in the inaugural Titans Cup women's division.

Kirwan prop Jacob Taia makes his first appearance on the School Footy Show with a player profile.

All that, plus previews of the semi-final clashes in both competitions, makes episode five of the School Footy Show can't-miss TV.

The School Footy Show will be broadcast live across the News Australia network.

Originally published as School Footy Show: Qld's best young league players named

More Stories

aaron payne cup editors picks langer cup rugby league school footy show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What new COVID-19 restrictions mean for South Burnett

        Premium Content What new COVID-19 restrictions mean for South Burnett

        News Hospitals and nursing homes are now off-limits to most visitors, and you’ll have to postpone your house parties for the foreseeable future.

        Upgrade for Burnett doctors surgery nearing completion

        Premium Content Upgrade for Burnett doctors surgery nearing completion

        Health A BRAND-new building extension is nearing completion for a North Burnett doctors...

        COVID restrictions tighten at South Burnett hospitals

        Premium Content COVID restrictions tighten at South Burnett hospitals

        Health NEW changes have been introduced at hospitals and aged care homes across the South...

        One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        Premium Content One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        News Brisbane’s COVID-19 cluster not completely contained