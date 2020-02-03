Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A special school on the Gold Coast went into lockdown after a student allegedly stabbed a teacher with a pair of scissors.
A special school on the Gold Coast went into lockdown after a student allegedly stabbed a teacher with a pair of scissors.
Crime

School goes into lockdown after alleged stabbing

by Luke Mortimer
3rd Feb 2020 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPECIAL school on the Gold Coast went into lockdown after a student allegedly stabbed a teacher with a pair of scissors.

Queensland Police officers were called to Southport Special School on Kumbari Ave about 11am on Monday.

A female student, 17, reported to have behavioural issues allegedly attacked the teacher.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics took to the woman to hospital in a stable condition.

The school's principal issued a letter to parents and caregivers.

Principal Susan Christensen spoke of "a serious incident" in which "a staff member was injured".

"The school was placed in lockdown for a short period as a precautionary measure. All of our students are safe and unharmed," it read.

"I want to reassure you that we treat the safety and welfare of your children, our students and out staff as our highest priority.

"Some other students witnessed the incident and may understandably be distressed. We have contacted those students' families."

Ms Christensen said support staff were on hand, including a guidance officer.

Queensland Ambulance could not detail the extent of the teacher's injuries.

crime school lockdown teacher stabbed violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Opinion: Rugby league in the South Burnett

        premium_icon Opinion: Rugby league in the South Burnett

        Rugby League With approximately 4000 spectators set to turn out for one of the South Burnetts biggest sporting events this weekend, let’s reflect on rugby league in the region.

        FORECAST: Region in for more rain relief as storms brew

        premium_icon FORECAST: Region in for more rain relief as storms brew

        Weather Meteorologist reveals when South Burnett can expect thunderstorms to develop, and...

        Farmers join fight to keep swine flu out of country

        premium_icon Farmers join fight to keep swine flu out of country

        Rural ‘It’s impossible to underestimate the devastation ASF would do to Australia’s $2.8...

        Legends of League uniting the community

        premium_icon Legends of League uniting the community

        Rugby League Thousands off spectators are set to flood through the gates of Cherbourg’s Jack...