School in lockdown after teen stabbed

by Anton Nilsson
23rd Nov 2020 9:12 AM | Updated: 9:13 AM

 

A police operation was under way at a Parramatta high school on Monday morning after reports a teen was stabbed.

Police were called to Arthur Phillip High School at 8.30am.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead with wounds in his arm and back, an NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.

A crime scene was established at the school and police were searching the surroundings.

Shortly before 9.30am, no arrests had been made.

Four paramedic crews were sent to the scene, and the boy was taken to hospital via ambulance.

Helicopter footage from Channel 7 showed the boy being wheeled off the ambulance into the emergency ward at the hospital.

The boy's condition was unknown.

