School shows love for their dedicated volunteers

Members of the Coolabunia State School P and C during the school's 125th year celebrations. Photo: Coolabunia SS

COOLABUNIA State School would like to take the time this National Volunteer Week to thank one of their volunteers and their P and C committee.

Principal Lisa Hawke said she was always grateful for her volunteers.

“Maddy Steffensen-Grant began helping students at Coolabunia when some students in her mother’s class needed some extra practice with maths and reading,” she said.

“Since then she has been a very regular helper in different classrooms.

VOLUNTEER: Little Maddy has been waiting for Big Maddy Steffensen-Grant to come back to school; so they can have fun together. Photo: Coolabunia SS

“Giving some time while she is studying and working part time at the Lavender Farm is important to Maddy, it’s just one way she helps her community.

“Most of all she is looking forward to hanging with her little friends when she is allowed back into the school; they have great fun together.”

Maddy Steffensen-Grant hasn't been able to come back to school and hasn't seen JBlock. The students were excited to show her. Photo: Coolabunia SS

Ms Hawke said the P and C group is also responsible for a lot of good at the school.

“The Coolabunia State School P and C is a dedicated group of parents who work with the school to fundraise, organise events for the school community and assist with shaping the strategic direction of the school,” she said.

“Coolabunia P and C members find that volunteering is a great way to keep in touch with other parents and stay informed with what is happening at the school.”

According to the Coolabunia State School P and C Secretary, the P and C offers loads of great opportunities.

“Being a member of the P and C has also been a great way to connect with our children as students love seeing their parents at school and it provides us with an opportunity to teach children the importance of giving back to the community,” she said.

Ms Hawke said she feels lucky to have such a great group of volunteers.

“The Coolabunia State School community is very lucky to have such a strong, active and supportive P and C who work tirelessly for the benefit of all students,” she said.

“Recently, the P and C has been responsible for the upgrade of the school carpark as well as the construction of the covered sports court.

“Two big projects for the school in 2020.

“We may be biased but we think our P and C is the best one around.”