Schoolgirls fundraising for farmers this Christmas

DOING THEIR BIT: Emilia and Selina Parker have been raising funds for farmers in drought this Christmas, with the help of their parents Steve and Robyn Parker. Photo: Madeline Grace

THIS Christmas, 12-year-old Selina and nine-year-old Emilia Parker told their parents they wanted to fundraise for local farmers doing it tough, and now they’ve nearly hit $2000.

The girls’ parents, Steve and Robyn Parker, said they were blown away by their girls generosity and dedication to the cause.

“A few weeks ago we were talking about what we wanted to do for Christmas and the girls just really wanted to help the farmers,” Mr Parker said.

“Things are really tough and everyone deserves to enjoy Christmas.”

Selina said she wanted to do this because her grandad was a farmer.

“I feel bad for the farmers,” she said.

“We just want them to have a nice Christmas too.

“Everyone should enjoy Christmas.”

The Parker family have been setting up in their neighbour’s driveway, across from their Christmas light display, every Saturday and Sunday night for the past few weeks to raise funds.

Mr Parker said they’ve had the support of Mayor Keith Campbell and Doughnut King, who were kind enough to donate doughnuts for them to sell.