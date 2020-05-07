School’s ‘limited’ online learning due to phone service

Mobile phone users near Binjour State School won’t have to go too far for coverage soon. (File photo)

Mobile phone users near Binjour State School won’t have to go too far for coverage soon. (File photo)

MOBILE phone users at Binjour Plateau State School need to stand on the back landing or out the front of the school and a bit of luck to receive some coverage.

So they have welcomed the recent news the Federal Government Mobile Black Spot Program had targeted their area which should improve their connectivity by the end of the year.

Principal of the 12-student school Karen Hussey said the school relied mostly on its landline, and its internet connection was quite good.

She said in this time of online learning it was difficult to connect with people via mobile phone and the likelihood of receiving photos via a mobile phone was limited.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said Flynn would receive five new base stations under Round 5 of funding providing improved mobile coverage in the community.

This includes Binjour Plateau State School and the North Burnett town of Mungungo.

“Improved mobile coverage will help family and friends connect, access quality education and health services, and do business globally,” he said.

The Mobile Black Spot Program has been supported by Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

Telstra’s Network and IT group executive Nikos Katinakis said in challenging times it was important people could remain as connected to each other as possible, whether that is through remote schooling, working from home or just staying socially connected through video calling and social media.

Round 5 base stations are scheduled to roll out in the coming months with the first new base stations expected to be activated by the end of the year.

For more information on the Round 5 locations visit communications.gov.au/mbsp