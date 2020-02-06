School’s new IT program warns kids of online dangers

CYBER SAFETY: St John's has introduced an ICT expert, Janene Boonzaaire, to reinvent their ICT program.

"ONCE they upload a picture to Facebook or Instagram they don't own it and it's on there forever, but the kids don't know this."

So warns Janene Boonzaaire, an information and commun­ications technology (ICT) expert and new teacher at St John's Lutheran School in Kingaroy.

St John's has created a new ICT program and brought Ms Boonzaaire on board to run it.

She will offer information, communications and technology support for Prep to Year 9 students and all staff at St John's.

Ms Boonzaaire said her role was important because technology was a part of everything the children did at school, as well as everyday life.

"The whole world is full of technology, so to go into upper high school and then the workplace, you need to be able to use it," she said.

"Cyber safety is also something we've been focusing on. It's a huge component of the program."

Ms Boonzaaire said the students were unaware of how permanent their social media profiles were, or how what they posted could affect them in the long term.

"They don't understand that the pictures they upload are out there for everyone to see, and forever," she said.

"In the terms and conditions they tick off, they are saying Facebook - or whatever they are using - now owns that.

"They all looked so shocked when I explained to them their future employers could check their Facebook."

Ms Boonzaaire said she was enjoying her first week at the school.

"I don't start work with the Prep students until term two but I've had the grade ones and they are all just so excited," she said.

"We mostly focus on logging in and clicking and dragging. By the time the kids leave St John's we want them to be able to use Google Docs, Word, Excel and the internet to research.

"As well as having a handle on the importance of cyber safety and not putting private information up for everyone to see."

Ms Boonzaaire is originally from South Africa but lived for a time in Tasmania before moving to the South Burnett with her husband and two children, who are enrolled at St John's.

"It's been really nice settling into Kingaroy and the school," she said.

Ms Boonzaaire is one of nine new staff at St John's this year.

Principal Karyn Bjelke-Petersen said the school was fortunate to be welcoming four new teachers and five new teacher aides.

"Our new staff bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise that will benefit both staff and students," Mrs Bjelke-Petersen said.

"We're excited about what 2020 holds in store."