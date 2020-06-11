Schumacher set for radical surgery

The mystery surrounding Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher’s condition has deepened with reports he is undergoing heart surgery

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher is set to undergo a new stem cell operation to "regenerate his nervous system" as he continues to battle back from a catastrophic head injury, it has been reported.

French cardiologist Dr Philippe Menasche, who is known to have operated on the motorsport icon legend before, will perform a pioneering heart op on the German, Italian media reports.

French newspaper Le Dauphine reports the latest procedure could take place "in the next few days."

In 2013, Schumacher suffered a head injury when skiing off-piste in the French Alps, The Sun reports.

However, his condition has been shrouded in secrecy as he is treated privately by a team of doctors at his home in Geneva, Switzerland.

Yet, according to Dr Nicola Acciari, a top neurosurgeon, Schumacher is suffering from osteoporosis and muscle atrophy caused by his lack of movement since his accident.

He said: "The goal is to regenerate Michael's nervous system."

Dr Menasche, who is known as a "pioneer in stem cell surgery", is reportedly going to carry out another stem cell op on the racing driver's heart.

In October, Menasche warned fans that he "does not work miracles" following the first widely-reported stem cell therapy on the sports star.

He has also slammed claims he was carrying out "experiments" on the legendary racing driver.

Speaking with Italian newspaper La Republica, he said: "I do not perform miracles.

"My team and I are not doing an experiment, an abominable term that is not in line with a serious medical view."

And after the procedure last year, a nurse told Le Parisien that Schumacher was "conscious".

She said: "Yes he is in my service ... And I can assure you that he is conscious."

Speaking about the cutting-edge procedure, Acciari said: "Over the past 20 years, science has made enormous progress with stem cell treatment.

"But that does not change that we still do not know much about the human brain.

"We are not able to say what the results will be."

Schumacher, who won a record seven F1 world championships with Benetton and Ferrari, underwent his first stem-cell op in Paris in September last year.

In January, Italian brain surgeon Nicola Acciari - who has not reportedly treated the German - claims he will still be changed from the man his millions of fans remember.

"We must imagine a person very different from the one we remember on the track, with a very altered and deteriorated organic, muscular and skeletal structure," said Acciari.

"All as a result of the brain trauma he suffered," he told Italian newspaper Contro Copertina.

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk and has been republished with permission.

