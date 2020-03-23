Scorpions skipper claims top runs for 2019/20 cricket season

Stephen Kirkland had an outstanding 2019/20 campaign hitting 512 runs from 12 matches. (Picture: File)

STEPHEN Kirkland has had an outstanding 2019/20 campaign, hitting 512 runs in 12 matches, claiming the top scorer in the South Burnett B-Grade cricket competition.

According to the My Cricket app, Kirkland hit 512 runs for an average of 51.20 with a highest score of 157 against the Kingaroy Services back in round 10.

Kirkland, who has been a regular face in the South Burnett competition for the past 20 years, said the Scorpions would continue to get stronger over the next few years.

“We have a really young team so, over the next few years, we will be focusing on player development,” Kirkland said.

“We had a pretty strong year again making the finals, however came up short against the Kingaroy Devils.

“If we continue to stick together as a team, the Scorpions should be strong contenders for years to come.”

Kirkland not only knows how to find a boundary, but he can also take a wicket when needed.

He finished the season with 11 wickets, with his best bowling figures showing 3/41.

The Scorpions will look to bounce back in 2020/21 with Kirkland saying batting was an area that could do with some overall improvement.

“As a team I think if we can improve our batting we will be hard to beat next season,” Kirkland said.

“Young Joseph Steinhardt had a great season and will be one to keep an eye on over the next few years.

“There are a lot of good young players coming through the ranks for a lot of clubs, so it will be good to watch how the competition develops.”

In the cricket off season Kirkland gets down to the Yarraman Tennis Club to keep that hand eye co-ordination on point until the next summer of cricket rolls around.