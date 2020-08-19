Menu
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has claimed there has been an "overreaction" to his suggestion the COVID-19 vaccine would be as "mandatory as possible".
Politics

Scott Morrison backflips on vaccine claims

19th Aug 2020 7:05 PM

Today, Mr Morrison revealed a COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out to Australians as early as next year, provided it is safe to use.

Speaking to 3AW's Neil Mitchell this morning, he said it needed to be administered to about 95 per cent of the population to be effective.

"I would expect it to be as mandatory as you can possibly make it," he told the radio host.

But now Mr Morrison has explained on 2GB that the vaccination won't be compulsory, though it will be "encouraged".

"There's been a bit of an overreaction to any suggestion of this, there will be no compulsory vaccine," he said.

