Scott Morrison’s father has died

“Love you Dad and well done good and faithful servant.”

“Love you Dad and well done good and faithful servant.”

SCOTT Morrison has announced that his father has died.

On Facebook this afternoon, the Prime Minister wrote:

"Last night I received the sad news that my father John passed away quietly and peacefully. He was aged 84. He lived a great life and was much loved.

"He was a loving husband to my mum Marion for 57 years. He was a wonderful father to me and my brother Alan. He loved Jen as a daughter and was a devoted grandfather to our girls.

Scott Morrison paid tribute to his father on social media. Picture Facebook

"Dad lived a life of love, faith, duty and service. Dad served in the Army as part of his National Service, he was a dedicated member and officer in the NSW Police Force for his entire career, he served his local community as a Councillor and Mayor and many other roles, and he served faithfully in his church throughout his entire life as an elder, youth worker and in aged care.

"Dad had a deep and committed Christian faith, which is one of his numerous legacies in my life. Our family will miss him terribly, but we are extremely thankful for his great blessing in all of our lives.

"Love you Dad and well done good and faithful servant."

More to come