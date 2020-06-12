Scrappy affair restarts AFL season

LOW SCORE: Richmond and Collingwood have recorded the lowest combined score since 1999. (Picture: Michael Klein)

MASON Cox put it best.

“Did that game just feel like 2020 in a nutshell? No one wins and everyone is frustrated.”

The AFL season got under way last night in a scrappy affair between the Richmond and Collingwood, resulting in the lowest scoring match since 1999.

Both sides finished with 5.6 (36) unable to be split by the final siren, leaving Richmond the third VFL/AFL team in history to go undefeated for a full 12 months.

Collingwood got off to an early lead with De Goey dominating the midfield packs.

Defence pressure and ability to speed up and slow down play had the Magpies in complete control in the early stages.

By the start of the second quarter Collingwood were up by 24 points, however were unable to get one through the middle sticks for the remainder of the game.

Through the Tigers skipper Trent Cotchin, they clawed their way back with Tom Lynch kicking three in the second quarter.

Throughout the second half Cotchin, Dustin Martin and Dion Prestia began to find their feet with the games momentum swinging.

Collingwood were sloppy with their inside 50s in the second half and Richmond seemed to outnumber them at every contest.

No Collingwood forwards were able to stamp their authority on the game with Brody Mihocek struggling to keep his hands on the ball and De Goey spending majority of the game on ball.

The Collingwood midfield looked good in patches with Steele Sidebottom having an outstanding second term, picking up 11 disposals, heading to the half time break with 19.

Callum Brown and Josh Daicos were both finding a lot of footy in the early stages winning a number of contests.

Taylor Adams had 11 touches, six disposals and a goal in the first, with the skipper Scott Pendlebury picking up nine disposals in the third.

Richmonds slow first quarter cost them in the end with the early deficit to big to close.