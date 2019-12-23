Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man allegedly broke into the Caloundra Backpackers on Sunday morning and committed an indecent act towards a 21-year-old woman while she slept.
The man allegedly broke into the Caloundra Backpackers on Sunday morning and committed an indecent act towards a 21-year-old woman while she slept. Contributed
Crime

Screams as young woman woken by masturbating intruder

23rd Dec 2019 7:45 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a man after he allegedly broke into a Sunshine Coast backpacker hotel and masturbated over the top of a young woman early Sunday morning.

About 4am, the man allegedly broke into the Caloundra Backpackers on Omrah Ave and entered several rooms.

In one room a 21-year-old woman was sleeping and was woken by a man masturbating over the top of her, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Christ Eaton said.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.
Police have asked anyone with information to come forward. Contributed

The woman yelled at the man, who then ran from the hostel in an unknown direction.

The man (pictured) is described as having a dark complexion, solid build, short dark hair and was wearing black shorts, dark coloured shoes and a silver necklace.

He also has a tattoo on his upper chest/shoulder.

Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man to come forward.

More Stories

Show More
caloundra backpackers crime editors picks sexual assault sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen rushed to hospital after crashing motorbike

        premium_icon Teen rushed to hospital after crashing motorbike

        News Paramedics transported the teenager to hospital for further treatment.

        2020 mayoral candidate Brett Otto put to work for fireys

        premium_icon 2020 mayoral candidate Brett Otto put to work for fireys

        News 2020 Mayoral candidate Brett Otto put to work after being purchased at a...

        Sisters on a festive fundraising mission for farmers

        premium_icon Sisters on a festive fundraising mission for farmers

        Community South Burnett siblings Selina, 12, and Emilia Parker, 9, are determined to spread...

        ‘SAFEST COMMUNITY’: New devices already saving lives

        premium_icon ‘SAFEST COMMUNITY’: New devices already saving lives

        News How the South Burnett is ‘leading the way’ in regional Queensland after massive...