Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tesla is facing more scrutiny over its Autopilot system following the fatal crash in Texas.
Tesla is facing more scrutiny over its Autopilot system following the fatal crash in Texas.
Motoring

Scrutiny of Tesla grows after apparently driverless fatal crash

23rd Apr 2021 12:02 PM

Tesla came under renewed scrutiny Thursday following a report its cars could be fooled into driving with no one behind the wheel, as two senators demanded a vigorous federal probe of a fatal crash in Texas.

- Also Thursday, Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ed Markey of Massachusetts urged US auto safety regulators to forcefully respond to the Texas crash, noting that Tesla has been "criticized for misrepresenting the capabilities of their vehicles' automated driving and driver assistance systems, giving drivers a false sense of security."

Originally published as Scrutiny of Tesla grows after apparently driverless fatal crash

crash driverless car motoring tesla

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Hartwig ‘relieved and excited’ Pumpkin Festival is a go

        Premium Content Hartwig ‘relieved and excited’ Pumpkin Festival is a go

        Offbeat Festival brass last week said the future of this year’s event remained “murky”...

        One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        Premium Content One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        News One-third of Qld councils at risk financially

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News This is moving to a new home for a better digital experience