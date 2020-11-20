Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
It's time to shake the dust off the Christmas lights as the SBRC prepares to search for Santa's Lane. Photo/Steve Daniels
It's time to shake the dust off the Christmas lights as the SBRC prepares to search for Santa's Lane. Photo/Steve Daniels
News

Search begins for Santa's Lane in the South Burnett

Holly Cormack
20th Nov 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE months have flown past at warp speed and the silly season is on the horizon, meaning it’s time to get festive in the South Burnett.

As an incentive for neighbours to work together to demonstrate their Christmas spirit, South Burnett Regional Council will be presenting the annual Santa Claus Lane award for the street which best embodies Christmas and cooperation.

The winning street will be permanently stamped with the Santa Claus Lane street sign.

“The Santa Claus Lane initiative is aimed at promoting cooperation in the community. This is a great way for residents to demonstrate their community spirit, work with their family, friends and neighbours, and provide some Christmas cheer for other community members. In addition, the community will be able to recognise this festive spirit throughout the year,” SBRC Chief Executive Officer Mark Pitt said.

“The Santa Claus Lane street sign will be a perpetual award to continue each Christmas season and will recognise the winning street’s participation in the Christmas Lights display.”

The proud winners last year were the festive families in Amaroo Dve. Photo/SBRC
The proud winners last year were the festive families in Amaroo Dve. Photo/SBRC

If you are lighting up for Christmas let Council know so your display can be featured on the map of entries.

Registrations can be completed online via Council’s website or via an entry form, which can be collected at any of Council’s Customer Service Centres.

Registrations close Friday November 27 at 4:30pm.

The judging for Santa Claus Lane will be based on the cooperation of the houses in the street for participation, and as part of the entry form, entrants are asked to enclose up to one A4 page detailing why the houses in your street should win the festive street sign.

Make sure your street is lit up and looking its best between November 30 and December 7, from 7-10pm, for judging.

Please have your lights on for judging of Santa Claus Lane from 7pm through to 10pm Monday, 30 November through to Monday, 7 December 2020.

For further information regarding the ‘Santa Claus Lane’ award, contact Council’s Executive Services team on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

santas lane south burnett christmas lights south burnett regional council
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: It’s time to rethink how we deal with drug addicts

        Premium Content OPINION: It’s time to rethink how we deal with drug addicts

        Opinion THE opioid crisis has made it abundantly clear that criminalising addiction has done little to stop it. Perhaps it’s time for a new approach.

        Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy on November 20

        Toogoolawah Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Toogoolawah Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court

        Volunteer firey’s place morals over money to help community

        Premium Content Volunteer firey’s place morals over money to help community

        Community VOLUNTEER firey’s and small business owners Michelle and Clinton Hansen are burning...