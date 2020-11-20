Search begins for Santa's Lane in the South Burnett

It's time to shake the dust off the Christmas lights as the SBRC prepares to search for Santa's Lane. Photo/Steve Daniels

It's time to shake the dust off the Christmas lights as the SBRC prepares to search for Santa's Lane. Photo/Steve Daniels

THE months have flown past at warp speed and the silly season is on the horizon, meaning it’s time to get festive in the South Burnett.

As an incentive for neighbours to work together to demonstrate their Christmas spirit, South Burnett Regional Council will be presenting the annual Santa Claus Lane award for the street which best embodies Christmas and cooperation.

The winning street will be permanently stamped with the Santa Claus Lane street sign.

“The Santa Claus Lane initiative is aimed at promoting cooperation in the community. This is a great way for residents to demonstrate their community spirit, work with their family, friends and neighbours, and provide some Christmas cheer for other community members. In addition, the community will be able to recognise this festive spirit throughout the year,” SBRC Chief Executive Officer Mark Pitt said.

“The Santa Claus Lane street sign will be a perpetual award to continue each Christmas season and will recognise the winning street’s participation in the Christmas Lights display.”

The proud winners last year were the festive families in Amaroo Dve. Photo/SBRC

If you are lighting up for Christmas let Council know so your display can be featured on the map of entries.

Registrations can be completed online via Council’s website or via an entry form, which can be collected at any of Council’s Customer Service Centres.

Registrations close Friday November 27 at 4:30pm.

The judging for Santa Claus Lane will be based on the cooperation of the houses in the street for participation, and as part of the entry form, entrants are asked to enclose up to one A4 page detailing why the houses in your street should win the festive street sign.

Please have your lights on for judging of Santa Claus Lane from 7pm through to 10pm Monday, 30 November through to Monday, 7 December 2020.

For further information regarding the ‘Santa Claus Lane’ award, contact Council’s Executive Services team on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.