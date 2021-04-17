Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have ben rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being shot at a home in Caboolture, north of Brisbane.
Two people have ben rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being shot at a home in Caboolture, north of Brisbane.
Breaking

Search for armed man after duo critically injured in shooting

by Maddy Morwood
17th Apr 2021 6:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are hunting for a gunman after a reported double shooting in Caboolture.

A crime scene was established in Lower King St where two men were shot just before 6pm on Saturday.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing a man fleeing the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two men had been rushed to hospital in critical conditions.

He would not confirm reports one of the men had died from his injuries.

A large section of the Caboolture street was last night cordoned off and police were searching for an armed man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact triple-0.

Originally published as Search for armed man after duo critically injured in shooting

More Stories

crime editors picks shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thief nicks $60 worth of pokies winnings at pub

        Premium Content Thief nicks $60 worth of pokies winnings at pub

        News An opportunistic Dalby thief’s sticky fingers were heard in court, after he blatantly stole a punter’s pokies winnings from their machine while he was on CCTV.

        VC hero fronts Qld colleagues after expletive-riddled spray

        Premium Content VC hero fronts Qld colleagues after expletive-riddled spray

        News Ben Roberts-Smith fronts colleagues after ‘smiling assassins’ leak

        ‘Special night out’ gone wrong lands Burnett man in court

        Premium Content ‘Special night out’ gone wrong lands Burnett man in court

        Crime What was meant to be a “special night out” for a newly reconciled couple ended in...

        Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crashing into cow

        Premium Content Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crashing into cow

        News A man has been flown to hospital after crashing his motorbike