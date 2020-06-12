Menu
TRAGIC LOSS: Julie Thomsen, 36, is believed to have died when struck by a vehicle while walking alongside the Warrego Highway in Hatton Vale.
Crime

Search for Gatton mum’s alleged hit-and-run killer continues

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
12th Jun 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 7:34 AM
SIX months have passed since Gatton mother Julie Thomsen was tragically killed while walking along the Warrego Highway.

But despite best efforts, police have not identified the driver responsible for the hit and run.

Sen-Sgt Regan Draheim and Sgt Stephen Coote at a press conference at Toowoomba police station in January regarding the hit and run death of Julie Thomsen.
READ MORE: Police warning for those holding back info on fatal hit run

The 36-year-old woman is believed to have been walking with a friend on the evening of December 14, 2019.

The pair were returning to a broken-down vehicle on the side of the highway in Hatton Vale.

Between 10.30pm and 11pm, Ms Thomsen was struck by a car and killed.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service told the Gatton Star investigations into the fatal hit and run were continuing.

READ MORE: Cops release images from fatal highway hit-and-run

In January, police released images of debris believed to be related to the incident.
Investigators found a piece of a car part measuring almost 20cm that may have broken off the car involved in the hit and run.

Police released images of fragments of a headlight casing that could have been damaged when a motorist struck and killed Julie Thomsen as she walked along the Warrego Highway at 10.53pm on December 14, 2019.
Officers from the Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch are working with the Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit to find the driver responsible for Ms Thomsen's death.

READ MORE: 'Your mum died': Snapchat breaks tragic hit-run news to son

On Sunday, it will be exactly six months since the incident occurred.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the night of the incident should contact Policelink on 131 444.

