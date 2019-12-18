Menu
NABBED: Kingaroy police found a dozen marijuana plants inside a Haly St house. (Photo: FILE)
Crime

Search for man uncovers drug crop in Kingaroy

Jessica Mcgrath
18th Dec 2019 10:34 AM
POLICE searching for a firearm at a Kingaroy house found 12 marijuana plants instead.

Kingaroy police executed a search warrant at a Haly St address on Thursday, December 12, at 1.35pm.

Officers approached the house after receiving information that a 29-year-old man was at the address in possession of a firearm.

The man was wanted in relation to an assault matter at Tara, but had left the house before police arrived.

Officers uncovered 12 marijuana plants when they searched the residence for the man.

An 18-year-old Kingaroy man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 6, charged with allegedly producing a dangerous drug.

Investigations are continuing to find the 29-year-old man.

