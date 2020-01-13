Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body was found near Twin Bridges.
The body was found near Twin Bridges.
News

Search for missing person ends in tragedy

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH for a missing person near Fernvale has culminated in a grim find in the river near Twin Bridges.

The unidentified person was reported missing around 9pm, in the river near Wivenhoe Pocket on Saturday evening.

Sadly, the person was found deceased in the water soon afterwards, near Twin Bridges, north of Fernvale.

No details have been released so far regarding the age, gender, or name of the person.

Police are investigating, and no public calls for information have been made as of yet.

A report is being prepared for the coroner, with more information expected to follow.

editors picks fatality fernvale police twin bridges
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man says tattoo was not on penis when alleged rape happened

        premium_icon Man says tattoo was not on penis when alleged rape happened

        News A CENTRAL Queensland man shouted at obscenities at a magistrate after he was denied bail for allegedly raping a young girl.

        Huston Motors assist in drought relief

        premium_icon Huston Motors assist in drought relief

        News Nissan and Huston Motors have donated a 2019 Nissan Navara to the Salvation Army to...

        Eastern brown slithers into girl's room

        premium_icon Eastern brown slithers into girl's room

        Pets & Animals Family's shock to see a snake in their daughter's bedroom

        MP welcomes $76M mental health plan for fire-hit areas

        premium_icon MP welcomes $76M mental health plan for fire-hit areas

        Health ‘This will support our firefighters who have seen the unthinkable while saving...