Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have launched a desperate search to find a mother who has disappeared with her two young daughters, aged three and two months.
Police have launched a desperate search to find a mother who has disappeared with her two young daughters, aged three and two months.
News

Search for mum who vanished with kids

by Frances Vinall
8th Aug 2020 9:18 AM

A Victorian mum and two young children are missing, with police appealing to the public to help locate them.

Tiegan Carr, who is 26 years old, is believed to be travelling with her children, 3-year-old Kelahni and two-month-old Freya.

The family were last known to be staying at an address in Wangaratta in early July.

Tiegan has had intermittent contact with authorities and it's now believed she may be in Albury, New South Wales.

Police have concerns for their welfare due to Tiegan's medical condition and the young age of the children.

Images of the family have been released in the hope someone can provide information on their current whereabouts.

Anyone who has seen the family or who has information on their current whereabouts is urged to call Bendigo Police Station on 03 5448 1300.

Originally published as Search for mum who vanished with kids

missing tiegan carr

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        Premium Content New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        News Out of the coronavirus pandemic a new 24-hour hotline has been created to support Indigenous men.

        BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Premium Content BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Breaking Emergency crews are currently on scene at a single vehicle crash in the Burnett.

        Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Premium Content Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Crime THE Heritage City man was arrested for swinging a fluoro light tube around while...

        15 most expensive items on auction from the Bjelke estate

        Premium Content 15 most expensive items on auction from the Bjelke estate

        News FROM Jaguars to items signed by the first man on the moon, here’s the most...