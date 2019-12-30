Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marine Rescue are resuming the search for two missing men at sea.
Marine Rescue are resuming the search for two missing men at sea.
News

Search for two men missing off the Mid North Coast

Rachel Vercoe
30th Dec 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE search has resumed this morning for two men missing in a small dinghy off the Mid North Coast after family members raised the alarm.

The two men, aged 70 and 34 were reported to have left Coffs Harbour on board a five-metre aluminium dinghy at 6am on Sunday, headed south towards Sawtell Reef.

Family members on shore raised the alarm with NSW Police when they did not return.

Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue vessel Coffs 30, Coffs Harbour Water Police and a rescue helicopter searched the vicinity last night.

A crew from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour has returned to the water to continue the search this morning.

This morning's operation involves Coffs 30, Water Police and four helicopters, one of which is searching north to the Solitary Islands.

boating missing search and rescue
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your guide to starting 2020 in the South Burnett

        premium_icon Your guide to starting 2020 in the South Burnett

        Whats On If you’re not too tired from staying up to see in the new year, you’re in luck because there will be plenty of New Year’s Day fun on offer.

        • 30th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
        Top 5 athletes from 2019

        premium_icon Top 5 athletes from 2019

        Sport With athletes making representative debuts to success on an international scale...

        Your guide to South Burnett Sport in 2020

        premium_icon Your guide to South Burnett Sport in 2020

        Sport With a wide array of sporting clubs and associations across the South Burnett...

        GALLERY: Monthly Bunya Mountains Markets

        premium_icon GALLERY: Monthly Bunya Mountains Markets

        News Did you have your photo snapped at the monthly Bunya Mountains markets?