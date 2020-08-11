Menu
There are growing fears for a young woman and a child as young as two-years-old who were last seen nearly five days ago.
News

Search on for missing woman and child

by Anthony Piovesan
11th Aug 2020 6:54 PM

There are growing fears for a young woman and a two-year-old child missing from a regional New South Wales community.

Jackson Antaw, was believed to be travelling with his 21-year-old aunty Aimee Antaw when they were last seen leaving a home on Armstrong Crescent at Dubbo about 11am on Friday, August 7.

Aimee Antaw, 21, has been missing since Friday.
Police were alerted after the pair couldn't be located or contacted, and have concerns for their welfare.

Jackson is described as being of fair complexion, with light brown hair, hazel eyes and with a slim build.

While Aimee is described as being of Aboriginal / Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 163cm tall, fair complexion and with a thin build.

Officers from Orana Mid Western Police District are urging members of the public to help to locate them.

Anyone with information should phone police.

Jackson Antaw, 2, was last seen with her aunty, Aimee on August 7.
