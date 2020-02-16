Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yang Chen, 26, went missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley about 11am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Picture: Supplied
Yang Chen, 26, went missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley about 11am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Picture: Supplied
News

Search resumes for woman missing near waterfall

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Feb 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE search for a university student who went missing in the Gold Coast hinterland amid heavy rain four days ago continues.

Yang Chen, 26, was reported missing on February 12, after her boyfriend said he lost sight of her while walking near Gorge Falls in Tallebudgera.

In the initial days following her disappearance, the search operation for Ms Chen was suspended due to severe weather.

Police recommenced the search operation this weekend and spent today scouring creeks and bushland.

They plan to continue searching for Ms Chen tomorrow morning. 

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Huge turnout for MTB club

        premium_icon GALLERY: Huge turnout for MTB club

        Cycling & MTB Over 30 riders from across the South Burnett took part in the South Burnett Mountain Bike Club’s first club ride for 2020.

        Kingaroy athlete completes 100-mile ultramarathon

        premium_icon Kingaroy athlete completes 100-mile ultramarathon

        Sport At 42 years old, a Kingaroy runner has completed an incredible 100-mile...

        OP RESULTS: How every South Burnett school performed

        premium_icon OP RESULTS: How every South Burnett school performed

        Education FULL LIST: The region’s top YR 12 OP performing schools revealed.