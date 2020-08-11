Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Six more disguised celebrities will perform on tonight's Masked Singer - with one star's identity revealed at the end of the show.
Six more disguised celebrities will perform on tonight's Masked Singer - with one star's identity revealed at the end of the show.
TV

Second Masked Singer star to be revealed

11th Aug 2020 2:44 PM

Six more disguised celebrities perform in tonight's second episode of The Masked Singer - and another star will be unmasked and sent packing. 

International sporting legend Mark Philippoussis was the first celebrity to be unmasked on last night's season premiere. 

But it wasn't too hard to guess the identities of those who got to keep their disguises: Kate Miller-Heidke, Sophie Monk and Christine Anu are among my guesses for the other celebs

Tonight's line-up, courtesy of Ten: "Kitten is ready to pounce, Sloth has had a big sleep and is feeling good as hell and ready to belt out Lizzo, and Hammerhead is braced to nail his rendition of Working Class Man. Wizard hopes to create fireworks with a Katy Perry banger, Bushranger is ready to get a little dirty and make it rain dollar bills, but will it be Cactus' interpretation of No Doubt's Just A Girl that wins the vote?"

We'll see if this second round of stars are as easy to pick  - I'll be liveblogging the episode here as it airs on Ten from 7:30pm tonight. 

Originally published as Second Masked Singer star to be revealed

masked singer 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Electrical upgrade powers down 20,000 Burnett homes

        Premium Content Electrical upgrade powers down 20,000 Burnett homes

        News THE unplanned outage was triggered by ‘safety protection equipment’ in Kingaroy.

        32 year battle to recognise war hero comes to incredible end

        Premium Content 32 year battle to recognise war hero comes to incredible end

        Community A Nanango man is in disbelief after a 30 plus year battle to honour his uncle with...

        CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week

        Crime From assualts to unlicenced drivers, Blackbutt police have had a busy week.

        Massive Burnett outage leaves 20,000 without power

        Premium Content Massive Burnett outage leaves 20,000 without power

        Breaking A WIDESPREAD power outage is currently under investigation by Ergon Energy.