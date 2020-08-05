Second wave could ‘buckle’ business in the South Burnett

KCCI president Damien Martoo has expressed his concerns regarding a potential second wave of coronavirus. (Picture: File)

KCCI president Damien Martoo has expressed his concerns regarding a potential second wave of coronavirus. (Picture: File)

AFTER two people were arrested in Nanango for allegedly providing false information on their border declaration forms this morning, Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry president has expressed his concerns about a potential second wave.

Damien Martoo said this sort of behaviour just shouldn’t be done.

“We have been pretty lucky in the fact that we came through the first wave reasonably well and I honestly don’t know how business would go sustaining a second wave,” Mr Martoo said.

“A second wave could potentially buckle business in the region and it’s very concerning.

“It would put a lot of pressure on business owners, their families and the community.”

READ MORE:

Couple busted in South Burnett for false border declaration

Blue Care worker charged for stealing from ‘little old lady’

While Mr Martoo said a lot of businesses would be prepared, mentally it would be challenging for business owners.

“The KCCI have discussed the potential of a second wave and a lot of businesses are prepared and do have the right measures in place,” Mr Martoo said.

“I think mentally it will be extremely tough for businesses who have been going through so much with the drought and everything that has happened since March.

“Businesses have done so well to adapt and adhere to restrictions and I think a second wave would put a lot of pressure on a lot of people.”

Mr Martoo said the announcement Job Keeper will continue till March is awesome news for business in the region and said that will be one thing business owners won’t have to worry about.