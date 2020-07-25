SEE THE PHOTOS: Gayndah River opens to the public

OPEN TO RESIDENTS: Gayndah's river walk project opened to the public on July 22, 2020. Picture: Sam Turner

GAYNDAH’S flashy new development along the Burnett River is finally open to the public.

The river walk running parallel to Capper St from Simon St to the Les Baker Bridge has been opened by North Burnett Regional Council, after a huge community response.

A motion by division four councillor Dael Giddins at council’s general meeting on July 22 asked for the river walk to be open to residents, before its official opening in August with the State Government.

Mayor Rachel Chambers and councillors agreed with the motion, saying the project was designed for the community to use, and should be opened for all to enjoy.

Check out the spectacular development photos below: