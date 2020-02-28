Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

See why these pooches have 140k Insta-followers

by Rosemary Ball
28th Feb 2020 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO Gold Coast mini dachshunds have taken the online world by storm and now reveal the secret to their success.

River, 4, and Sebastian, 2, have more than 139,000 Instagram followers and are famous for kayaking, fishing and spending days at the beach.

Owner, Mia Riekert with Sebastian and River. Picture: Jerad Williams
Owner, Mia Riekert with Sebastian and River. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

Their owner Mia Riekert said the dogs were often paid up to $500 per post to promote pet products but the account was "more than just that".

"I started the Instagram page not only as an outlet for the never-ending stream of photos of in my camera roll, but also as a way to channel my creativity and love for photography," she said.

"It is also nice to think people all over the world fall in love with her sweet little face everyday."

 

Australia's first pet influencer agency Remarkable Pets opened in Sydney in 2016 and markets pooches for Woolworths, Petbarn, Universal, and eBay.

OTHER NEWS

Australian Outback Spectacular's dogs are standout performers

Retiring Gold Coast councillor Dawn Crichlow and Princess Pookie's mission beyond council

Gold Coast Airport therapy dog Ranji spreading love to nervous flyers

Paws and Unwind massage therapy eases pain for Kelpie Rastus

Managing director Natalie Giddings said she started the business after "pets gained a big following on Instagram, which became nearly on par with human social influencers".

"It is not uncommon for everyday people to start an Instagram profile for their puppy… but few will make it into professional setting as it takes a lot of work," she said.

The pair are famous for kayaking, fishing and spending days at the beach. Photo: Supplied.
The pair are famous for kayaking, fishing and spending days at the beach. Photo: Supplied.

Ms Giddings said her top tips for creating a successful account was to add personality and humour to each post, take decent photos, post regularly, use relevant hashtags, and engage with other accounts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

@river_the_mini_dachshund has more than 139,000 followers. Photo: Supplied.
@river_the_mini_dachshund has more than 139,000 followers. Photo: Supplied.

More Stories

Show More
dogsofoz editors picks instagram

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jail for ‘dangerous violent’ thug who disregarded DVO

        premium_icon Jail for ‘dangerous violent’ thug who disregarded DVO

        Crime Tyson Hanks had breached his domestic violence order eight times before he picked up a kitchen knife and refused to leave his ex-partner’s house.

        GALLERY: 80+ photos from the Cooyar Show

        premium_icon GALLERY: 80+ photos from the Cooyar Show

        News See all the winners and grinners for this years show!

        STOLEN CAR: Early morning crime spree

        premium_icon STOLEN CAR: Early morning crime spree

        News Between 2am and 6.15am an unknown culprit has broken into a Kingaroy unit and...

        Don’t sweat: Every South Burnett school to get aircon

        premium_icon Don’t sweat: Every South Burnett school to get aircon

        News Queensland Government has today promised to aircondition every classroom – find out...