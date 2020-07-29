Menu
Semiautomatic rifle, drugs allegedly found in police search

Holly Cormack
29th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
A MAN will appear before Nanango court this week after police allegedly located cannabis, cannabis plants, two unregistered firearms, and a quantity of ammunition at a Booie address last month.

At about 5pm on June 28, Nanango police attended the property at Booie. While there, officers allegedly located a number of illicit items including 68 grams of cannabis, two cannabis plants, a number of drug utensils, an unregistered .22 rifle, and an unregistered SKS semiautomatic rifle.

Police also allege to have found a quantity of ammunition for both of these firearms.

The 25-year-old will front Nanango Magistrates Court on Thursday (July 30) faced with four drug related offences and four firearm related offences.

