Senior Burnett pub-goers push back against QR code laws

Commercial Hotel Manager Steve Colley said while he undertands the situation is frustrating, we’ve all got to do our part to beat this virus. File Photo.

Commercial Hotel Manager Steve Colley said while he undertands the situation is frustrating, we’ve all got to do our part to beat this virus. File Photo.

COVID safe practices have gone digital, which is all well and good for iphone addicted city slickers, but has not gone down quite so smoothly here in the South Burnett.

From Wednesday December 23, licensed venues were expected to collect patron contact details electronically using the trusty QR code, which can be conveniently downloaded onto an iPhone.

However, Commercial Hotel manager Steve Colley said this modern shift has seen a “substantial response” from some of the hotels older patrons, who do not carry a mobile phone with them or have an older style.

According to Mr Colley, while this process is fine for high income urban areas where everyone has a smartphone, here in the South Burnett the new sign in process caters to a younger, more tech savvy generation, who “would rather leave the house naked than without their phone”.

Until now, the Commercial opted for a paper sign in upon entry to the hotel to make the process easier for all.

“The bottom line is it’s all very easy to do, but we didn't do it because of the number of people who don’t have an iPhone,” he said.

“Basically, we now have a tablet at the door and a full time staffer to assist anyone who needs help”

Frustratingly, Mr Colley said despite months of COVID-19 restrictions, some are still resistant to sign in at all, claiming the process is too time consuming or they do not wish to share their details.

“There are still a lot of people who simply don’t want to sign in. But this virus can spread like wildfire unless you contain it, and this is how you contain it,” Mr Colley said.

“Everybody’s got to do it, it’s that simple. Who knows, the life you save might be your own.”

The following changes to COVID safe practices now apply in licensed venues statewide: