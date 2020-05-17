Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Senior cop stood down over domestic violence allegations

by DANIELLE O’NEAL
17th May 2020 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SENIOR Queensland police officer is under investigation over domestically violence allegations and for allegedly inappropriately accessing confidential information.

The 33-year-old senior constable from Southern Region has been stood down from duty while the serious allegations of misconduct are investigated.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

Originally published as Senior cop stood down over domestic violence allegations

domestic violence inappropriate conduct police misconduct

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEALTH TIPS: How to make accountable food desicions

        HEALTH TIPS: How to make accountable food desicions

        Health Going shopping on an empty stomach is setting yourself up for a week of junk food.

        STAGE ONE: Burnett locals go out to dine in

        premium_icon STAGE ONE: Burnett locals go out to dine in

        Business “Honestly, I think everyone is sick to death of sitting at home”: Burnett residents...

        South Burnett Councillors’ extravagant dinner allowance

        premium_icon South Burnett Councillors’ extravagant dinner allowance

        News Councillors’ have voted to increase their own meal allowances to more than most...

        ‘Stressful time’ over as Year 12s return to classrooms

        premium_icon ‘Stressful time’ over as Year 12s return to classrooms

        News St Mary’s Year 12 students said they felt new hope for their futures since...