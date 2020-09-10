Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Senior Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham announces decision to stand down at election
Senior Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham announces decision to stand down at election Chris Ison ROK240118crookwood2
Politics

Senior Minister to stand down at election

by Domanii Cameron
10th Sep 2020 10:27 AM

SENIOR Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham has announced he will not recontest his seat at the upcoming October election.

"It has become very clear to me that I cannot maintain my medical registration as a doctor and give 100 per cent to this job," he told Parliament today.

"And the people of Stafford and Queensland deserve 100 per cent."

Dr Lynham has held the seat of Stafford since 2014, which has a margin of about 12 per cent.

He said he would speak further on it later today.

More Stories

anthony lynham election palaszczuk government politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        BREAKING: Paramedics rush to multi-vehicle CBD crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Paramedics rush to multi-vehicle CBD crash

        Breaking EMERGENCY crews have treated two patients at a multi-vehicle crash in Kingaroy.

        NAMED: The 49 people facing Nanango Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: The 49 people facing Nanango Court today

        Crime HERE is a list of everyone facing Nanango Magistrates Court today.

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders