Seniors celebrate 20 years of friendship

AN ACTIVE, healthy social life is the best thing for seniors and that is exactly what the Kingaroy Probus Club set out to provide for members.

This week the Kingaroy club celebrated its 20th anniversary of providing fun, fellowship and friendship for active seniors.

The group also took the time to celebrate the 100th birthday of its oldest member, Bess Thorp.

100 YEARS YOUNG: Kingaroy Probus Club's oldest member, Bess Thorp. (PHOTO: Probus Association of Queensland)

Club president Col Kiem said studies showed compelling reasons to maintain a good social life through joining a social club and interacting with other like-minded people on a regular basis.

“The more you socialise, the more opportunities you find to maintain an active, exciting retirement, even if your idea of a great time is just sitting down and chatting over afternoon tea,” Mr Kiem said.

An active social life can improve and extend the lives of seniors by boosting their health and even assisting in avoiding mental decline.

“Being part of a group means there’s more people to stimulate ideas and plan interesting activities based on your likes and dislikes,” Mr Kiem said. “Even if you’re not keen on doing things with a large group of people, a club will still give you the chance to make new individual friends.”

Kingaroy's Probus foundation president Ron Knopke and Bess Thorp cut the 20-year anniversary cake. (PHOTO: Probus Association of Queensland)

A social group for retirees, Probus has more than 130,000 members throughout Australia and New Zealand.

“Membership of a social group or club has proven, positive health effects,” Mr Kiem said.

“These changes are apparent in our own members, who meet once a month purely for fun and friendship as well as outings and tours.”

The Combined Probus Club of Kingaroy meets at 9.30am on the first Tuesday of the month at the reception area of the Town Hall, on Glendon St.

Meetings include morning tea, guest speakers and entertainment and conclude by noon.

Club activities are monthly bus trips to shows and local events.

For membership inquiries, call Col on 4162 7324 or Ros on 0456 813 897.