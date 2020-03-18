Seniors stock up during early rush hour at Woolies

PENSIONERS lined up equipped with shopping bags, gloves and masks as they waited in the corridor outside the Kingaroy Woolworths early this morning.

The grocery store at the Kingaroy Shoppingworld opened its doors from 7am to 8am exclusively for the elderly and those with a disability to shop.

They filled the corridor on the second day of the initiative, after more than 300 customers came through the door within the hour on Tuesday morning.

RUSH HOUR: A crowd of pensioners lined up at the door at Kingaroy Woolworths for their dedicated shopping hour between 7am to 8am on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

The seniors shopping hour was introduced after panic buying occurred at South Burnett shops and a confirmed case of coronavirus was reported in the region.

A Woolworths staff member checked customers had their relevant Government issued Pensioner Concession or Seniors cards to come into the store early.

Some customers took full advantage of the special pensioners hour, while others got up early to grab the essentials.

Some pensioners like Kingaroy Woolworths customers Brenda Offord and Eileen Legge just grabbed the essentials during the dedicated shopping hour. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Kingaroy seniors Brenda Offord and Eileen Legge were one of the first there.

"I got just toilet rolls to make sure I had enough," Ms Offord said.

Ms Legge said she had gone to Woolworths at 7.20am yesterday but had to return because she missed out on toilet paper.

"It's a good move, it's not safer though with all of the oldies in here, it is chockablock full," she said.

The Kingaroy resident was shocked by the recent panic buying.

"It's pure madness," Ms Legge said.

"If everybody just bought what they normally would we'd be fine, I understand hand sanitiser, tins of food but not toilet rolls."

Ms Offord said she has never seen anything like it.

"In 2011 they had a virus go around, but it wasn't as bad as this," she said.

"I haven't been going out much at all."

LONG LINE: A crowd of pensioners filled the entire corridor up to the shopping centre’s front door outside Kingaroy Woolworths for their dedicated shopping hour between 7am to 8am on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Customer Sylivia Duffy said the dedicated hour was a good move.

"I think it's absolutely tremendous," she said.

"So all the old people can get in and get the shopping done and get home again quickly.

"Everybody is behaving wonderfully."

The Nanango resident travelled over to get her shopping done and said if the panic buying continues, other stores might pick up on the idea.

"I'm so happy to be able to get a few things, otherwise I wouldn't be able to," Mrs Duffy

AWARENESS: Signs sharing the symptoms of the coronavirus have been placed around the Kingaroy Shoppingworld. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Kingaroy Shoppingworld management announced in a Facebook post that the seniors shopping hour was prompted by the unprecedented demand in supermarkets over the past week.

"Which has seen many elderly and vulnerable people in the community miss out on vital items they may need when they shop," they said.

This initiative is expected to run until Friday this week.

Woolworths Supermarkets will be open from 8am to all customers.