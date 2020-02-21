Sensory Olympics looking for South Burnett location

AFTER hosting their first Sensory Olympics on the Fraser Coast in 2019, Autism Kids Queensland are looking to secure a South Burnett venue to host the event in 2020.

Autism Kids Queensland is currently seeking interest and support from the South Burnett community to help make the event happen.

Autism Kids Queensland lead facilitator Noni Richardson said, with the support of various community groups, the first event was a success.

“We had our first event on the Fraser Coast and service providers and participants that attended thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” Richardson said.

“We are currently looking for a location that is safe and accessible to everyone, businesses that will support us and service providers from the area that can provide information that will be helpful to our guests.

“The event will look to run on a weekend in June or July and is open to kids with all sensory conditions.”

Autism Kids Queensland also set up Sensory Corners at events, which are chill-out zones for kids and are currently working towards having sensory screenings at the Kingaroy Cinema.

Funding is the biggest issue when organising an event like this according to Richardson who said the event will struggle to happen without community support.

“We don’t receive any funding and the money we have is through fundraising and raffles,” Richardson said.

“We heavily rely on sponsors and community support to make these events happen.

“The day will feature a series of races for the kids with Autism Kids Queensland putting on a barbecue as well a coffee and food vendor.”

If you would like to show your support or if you have any other questions contact Noni Richardson at autismkidsqld@gmail.com.