Serial driving pest caught again by Gympie police

Lyndon James Hartwell landed in jail after he was caught driving an unregistered car on Ranson Rd, the latest in a string of road offences by the 27-year-old this year.

A NORTH Deep Creek man has languished behind bars for two months after being caught repeatedly driving on Gympie's roads without a licence and in an unregistered car.

On June 23, this year, 27-year-old Lyndon James Hartwell was caught by police driving an unregistered car on Curra's Harvey Siding Rd while his licence was disqualified.

The car also had the wrong number plates.

Two months later, on August 23, Hartwell was caught on Ranson Rd in an unregistered car after failing to stop for police.

He was on a suspended sentence at the time.

Hartwell, appearing in custody in the dock, listened as the police prosecutor told Gympie Magistrates Court this week he "hoped that 63 days (in jail) would cement in (Hartwell's) head if he drives once released he will be back in custody again".

Hartwell pleaded guilty to nine driving offences in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Hartwell's lawyer said his time behind bars had been a "significant eye-opener for him".

Magistrate Chris Callaghan was unimpressed to have Hartwell back in his courtroom, noting he had given him multiple chances to obey the law in the past.

He sentenced Hartwell, who pleaded guilty to nine charges in total, including receiving stolen number plates, to nine months jail.

Mr Callaghan then released him on parole immediately, but not without first issuing a warning.

"Drive again in the next two years and what do you think will be the outcome?" he asked Hartwell, who agreed jail "was not a place I want to be".

"You'll be on parole for seven months," Mr Callaghan replied.

"Break it and you'll go straight back in."

Hartwell also lost his licence for two years.