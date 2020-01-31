Menu
SERIAL THIEF ARRESTED: A 21-year-old man will face Biloela Magistrate’s Court, charged with six counts of breaking and entering in the Monto township. Picture: File.
Crime

Serial Monto thief’s crime spree comes to abrupt end

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
31st Jan 2020 4:31 PM
A SERIAL burglar who struck five premises in three months in Monto has been remanded on bail.

The 21-year-old male is due to face Biloela Magistrate’s Court on February 12, charged with six counts of breaking and entering.

Monto Officer in charge Sergeant Mick Bazzo said the 21 year old had been identified through a combination of CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

“He had been arrested and charged by the stock and rural investigation squad from Kingaroy,” Sgt Bazzo said.

“Police will be seeking restitution, and it’s up to the courts to award that.”

The thief’s crime spree begun in September of 2019 through to November, with businesses and private residences targeted.

Two charges will be for the Monto RSL, following a spate of break ins resulting money and alcohol being stolen.

Kewpie Stock feeds, Monto Rural Traders and two private residences were also a part of the rampant crime spree.

Sgt Bazzo said in the wake of this arrest, shop owners and residents still need to be on their guard.

“Unfortunately in today’s society we can’t be complacent about our property, even though we’re in a very good rural town.

“We’re urging people to be mindful of the security on their premise, and be aware of what’s going on in their neighbourhoods.”

If you have information about a crime, please contact police link on 131 444, or crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

break and enter crime mick bazzo monto police

