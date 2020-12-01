Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BREAKING: Serious crash shuts down Warrego Hwy. Pic: RACQ LifeFlight
BREAKING: Serious crash shuts down Warrego Hwy. Pic: RACQ LifeFlight
News

Serious roadtrain v car crash shuts down Warrego Highway

Peta McEachern
1st Dec 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.30pm:

After being closed for three hours, the Warrego Hwy now has one lane open for motorists travelling between Dalby and Chinchilla.

A Chinchilla Police spokeswoman has asked drivers to proceed with caution, and comply with the traffic control measures that have been put in place. 

UPDATE 12.20PM:

TWO fire crews have been called to the scene of a horror crash along the Warrego Hwy to cut a victim out of the wreck of a car after it collided with a roadtrain just before 11am. 

Motorists travelling between Dalby and Chinchilla are urged to find an alternative with the Warrego Highway shutdown in both directions. 

 

EARLIER: 

A DRIVER is currently in a critical condition and suffering from serious injuries after a car crash on the Warrego Highway this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said initial reports were that a road train and car collided, on the Warrego Highway at Warra, at 10.49am.

With debris scattered across the road, the Warrego Hwy has been shut down in both directions at Brigalow.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to transport a critical patient to hospital.

The spokeswoman said the patient is in a critical condition and is suffering from serious injuries.

More to come …

More Stories

editors picks serious crash warrego highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME: Kingaroy drug driving blitz nabs dangerous motorists

        Premium Content CRIME: Kingaroy drug driving blitz nabs dangerous motorists

        Crime IT WAS a dangerous weekend on Kingaroy roads, with police charging drivers for drug driving and another man for drug possession.

        46C! State to fry as heat records tumble

        Premium Content 46C! State to fry as heat records tumble

        Weather Heat records will be broken in Queensland this week

        OPINION: Why we need to talk about mental health

        Premium Content OPINION: Why we need to talk about mental health

        News THIS week the South Burnett Times will be launching a mental health...

        Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court